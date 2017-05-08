An overdose prevention site is being considered for the Cowichan Valley.

North Cowichan Council received a report from Councillor Kate Marsh on behalf of the Sobering and Detox Task Force that is working with Island Health. Marsh says there is a real need for a site like this in the Valley.

Marsh says there are a lot of concerns surrounding these sites and whether they will encourage or increase drug use, but that’s not the case.

There are currently two locations being considered for the site – and there will be public meetings before the location is chosen.

Marsh says their target is to open by June or July this year.