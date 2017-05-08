Main Street Research is predicting a Liberal majority government for this election.
Quito Maggi says this election is very similar to the previous one in 2013 and the latest poll results show that among all leaning and decided voters, 40 per cent will chose the NDP, 39 will go with the Liberals and 20 per cent will support the BC Greens..
Maggie says another factor is all four bellwether communities they surveyed this year had a Liberal lead of varying degrees.
The provincial election is getting interesting in the Cowichan Valley which had been predicted to be one of the most hotly contested in the province.
A telephone survey was done by Oraclepoll Research of Toronto for the Times Colonist between last Tuesday and Friday and included 300 voting-age people in the riding.
37 per cent of decided voters were backing Liberal Steve Housser, 35 per cent were voting for NDP Lori Iannidinardo, 24 per cent said they were voting for the Greens Sonia Furstenau.
However, 15 per cent of those surveyed said they were undecided.