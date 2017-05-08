Main Street Research is predicting a Liberal majority government for this election.

Quito Maggi says this election is very similar to the previous one in 2013 and the latest poll results show that among all leaning and decided voters, 40 per cent will chose the NDP, 39 will go with the Liberals and 20 per cent will support the BC Greens..

Maggie says another factor is all four bellwether communities they surveyed this year had a Liberal lead of varying degrees.