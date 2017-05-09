The Town of Ladysmith is hoping to set a new record for the World’s Largest Street Hockey Tournament in One Day.

It’s been ten years since town successfully gained the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Street Hockey Tournament. Since then, Hockey Night in Canada took the title.

Organizer Kelly Greville says it will be amazing to see some of the changes from the event in 2007.

The event is taking place at 10am on Sunday June 4th. There will also be a skills competition, food, music and a Ladysmith Hockey Hall of Fame.