Emergency program coordinators, including Ryan Thoms says people need to be aware that if there is a major disaster, resources and support won’t necessarily be available.

Emergency program coordinators across the south coast took part in an emergency preparedness drill last week, practicing how their infrastructure, staff and volunteers would respond in the event of a disaster.

Thoms says the exercise was valuable to ensure that local governments practice working together so things can run as smoothly as possible, when the big one hits.