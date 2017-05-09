A student from Queen Margaret’s School has won first place in British Columbia for the Canadian Scholastic Achievement League Scholastic Challenge.

Grade 6 student Alexander Munro took the top spot in the contest which features a one hour online multiple choice test of 100 questions from six categories including general knowledge, language and literature, social studies, science and mathematics.

This year s win increases the School s record to five provincial championships in seven years.

The Duncan Christian School Elementary School sports coordinator has won BC School Sports Female Coach of the Year. Michelle Nederlof has been working at the school for about 20 years. During that time she has worked tirelessly on a variety of sports related projects with one her many hosting duties being the Independent School Grade 7 Girls and Boys Basketball tournament. It's a massive tournament played in a number of locations in the Valley.