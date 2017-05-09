States of emergency are in effect in Grand Forks, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lumby and Fintry Delta as a result of flooding.
More than 350 people are out of their homes in Kelowna due to an evacuation order.
The bodies of two men, swept away by the muddy water, still have not been found.
Now B.C. officials are saying residents along Nicola Lake and river should expect more flooding this week and areas downstream, including Merritt are expected to experience more rising water.
The lake is rising 24 centimetres per day and with rain in the forecast the lake level is expected to rise almost a metre and a half above the current elevation.