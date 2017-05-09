B.C.’s provincial election is in the rear view mirror.

It was a tight race that went late into the night with the final numbers showing the Liberals will be forming the next government with 43 seats with Leader Christy Clark winning her seat in Kelowna West.

The NDP will be the opposition once again with 41 seats with Leader John Horgan winning his seat.

The B.C. Greens took 3 seats, all on the Island. The Greens Andrew Weaver has been elected and will have company. Greens Saanich North and the Islands candidate Adam Olsen and Cowichan Valley’s Sonia Furstenau will head to Victoria with him.

More seats went to indigenous candidates than ever before.