Premier Christy Clark has had a conversation with Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon.

Guichon has asked Clark to continue to govern as Premier of British Columbia.

Retired VIU Political Science Professor, Alan Warnke says it was Guichon’s call to make.

Warnke says the danger is, later on, if there’s any bill involving money in the Legislature it has to go to a confidence vote and that’s when the Greens could hold the balance of power.

He says this is new territory for the three leaders and will have a steep learning curve.