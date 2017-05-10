All three party leaders addressed the public today.

The Premier says she’s up for the challenge.

Christy Clark says, for now, though, she’s going to wait for “all” the votes to be counted so the final seat count can be determined….

NDP Leader John Horgan says he congratulated both party leaders last night, but believes people voted for change.

Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver says he looks forward to more conversations with both party leaders.

Weaver says it’s premature to say which party the Greens would choose to collaborate with, as the final vote is yet to be counted.

The Liberals took 43 seats in the election, the NDP got 41 and the Green Party holds the balance of power with three seats.