Beginning Wednesday a contractor will begin installing BC Hydro, Telus, and Shaw works on Station Street, Canada Avenue, and Government Street for the Dakova project.

Traffic will be impacted and there will be lane closures, median cross-overs, and temporary road closures throughout the project.

The work is expected to wrap up by the third week of June.

There will be no work being done on weekends or statutory holidays.

The City of Duncan expects this work to increase congestion in the area during construction and travellers should find alternate routes where possible.