Elections BC is estimating the voter turnout for the 2017 Provincial General Election was about 60 per cent.

This estimate is based on the number of voters registered as of the close of general voter registration on April 11th, the number of valid votes and rejected ballots cast at advance and general voting, and inlcudes the preliminary estimate of absentee ballots.

A more accurate estimate of voter turnout will be released after the final count which will take place between May 22nd and May 24th.