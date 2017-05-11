The Ladysmith Resource Centre Association is looking to get into the affordable housing business.

The organization has purchased the Anglican Church in Ladysmith and hope to turn the property into a housing complex.

President of the Association, Marsh Stevens says there’s lots of work to do to move the project forward.

Stevens says no decision has been made yet on what to do with the church, but it likely contains asbestos and he says years ago the congregation was told not to ring the bell because the tower wasn’t structurally sound any more.

He says they’ll likely be ready to make a decision on the building in 6 months time.