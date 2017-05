The average homeowner in North Cowichan will be paying about 43 dollars more in property taxes for a 346 thousand dollars home.

North Cowichan Council adopted the tax rates bylaw for a 2.97 percent tax increase this year, for a 33.4 million dollar budget.

This year’s budget will look to tackle issues like invasive algae at Quamichan Lake and Somenos Creek, as well as a review of the Official Community Plan and local area planning for the Bell McKinnon area.