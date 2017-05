The Ladysmith Cops for Cancer Committee is hosting the Annual Tour de Rock Colour Fun Run this weekend.

Constable Amron Russell with North Cowichan Duncan RCMP is encouraging people to come out and support this event with the whole family.

The run is happening this Sunday – which is also Mother’s Day! Registration opens at 830am – and includes a white t-shirt, sunglasses, a bottle of water, and a pack of colour!

All proceeds go to Cops for Cancer, which raises money for kids with cancer.