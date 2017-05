A date for the continuation of a bail hearing has not been chosen yet for Kehar Garry Sangha.

He is scheduled to appear in court via phone or video next Tuesday.

Sangha is the accused in an incident where a woman claimed she was held against her will for three days at a Cowichan Valley home, and was found badly beaten after she escaped last month.

Sangha has pleaded not guilty to nine charges including aggravated assault, and unlawful confinement.