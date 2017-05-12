The Cowichan Valley has attracted newcomers from across the world, including China, Japan, Germany, the Phillipines, Syria and Vietnam.

The Cowichan Intercultural Society is starting fundraising efforts to raise money for a new international welcome centre.

The first Dance-A-Thon is being held tomorrow at Charles Hoey Park, where participants can strap on their dancing shoes for a good cause.

The new centre will offer services like English Language classes, youth programs, childmind spaces and private meeting spaces.