Floodwater is still causing problems for residents in the Okanagan and Kelowna region.

Evacuations and alerts affecting 400 properties are in effect and although it hasn’t rained as much as was forecast, rivers are still bursting their banks and the water is surrounding homes the owners thought were protected with sandbags.

The River Forecast Centre has a flood watch in effect for regions including Mission and a high streamflow advisory for a large swath of the central, south and south-east regions.

There’s also been a flood watch issued for the Peace Region and a high streamflow advisory for north east B.C.