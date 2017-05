The BC NDP is submitting formal requests to Elections BC for recounts in 3 mainland ridings.

Each were lost by an NDP candidate by a couple of hundred votes.

The Liberal candidate, in the tightest contest, in Courtenay/Comox was the first to ask for a recount.

Jim Benninger lost to the NDP’s Ronna-Rae Leonard by 9 votes.

The recounts will be done at the same time the absentee ballots are counted, between May 22nd and the 24th.