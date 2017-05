Large herds of between 50 and 60 elk have been roaming the Cowichan Valley, and farmers are struggling with the fact they can’t do anything about it.

The bold animals have damaged fields and fed on bales intended for cattle feed.

BC Conservation Officer Scott Norris says the Roosevelt Elk are a species of special concern.

Norris says they have been in contact with these farmers and are trying to work with them to come up with a solution to this new problem.