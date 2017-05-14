The Manager of Wastewater Services for the Regional District of Nanaimo says as soon as the weather warms up it’s going to start to smell in the area around the pollution control plant.

But Sean De Pol says the smell won’t likely be coming from the plant.

He says it will likely be coming from the shoreline between Northwest Bay and the Little Qualicum River which is one of the most productive Pacific herring spawning areas on the BC coast.

De Pol says every year, thousands of herring return to spawn and some of the eggs wash up on the beaches and decompose.

De Pol says it appears there is plenty of eggs washed up on the beach this year and the odours will likely be detected for kilometres.