The Cowichan Green Community has installed 10 solar panels at their building in downtown Duncan to promote alternative energy in the region.

Program Manager Tony Sferraza says this was possible through a 10 thousand dollar donation from Viridian Energy Cooperative, which covered the cost of the panels and the installation.

Viridian energy installed a 2.65 kilo-watt system which will produce an average of 11-hundred kilowatts per hour annually, and offset the cost of enerft provided by BC Hydro.

The Cowichan Green Community is hoping residents and local businesses will take interest in the project and donate toward adding more solar panels onto the roof.