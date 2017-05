A new space for an Extreme Weather Shelter in Ladysmith is ready to go.

President of the Ladysmith Resource Centre Association, Marsh Stevens says with help from B.C. Housing, a space in the Rialto Building has been renovated¬†and is able to house around a dozen people….

Previous to this shelter, a makeshift shelter had been put together out of the Bethel Church.

Last winter the shelter was open 114 nights, saw just about 200 guests and about a dozen of them were women.