Cowichan Tribes has been working hard to develop a land code that will allow the band to manage their own lands, rather than having the federal government to it for them.

This process requires members to vote on the land code, whether they still live in the community or not.

The final opportunity for in-person voting is today (15th) and tomorrow.

Chief William Seymour has said in the past that control over the lands would mean things like getting a mortgage, making property laws and determining zoning, and developing housing will become a much quicker and easier process.