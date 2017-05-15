North Cowichan Council is holding a special council meeting Monday to hear from the public on the rezoning of three lots of land on Donnay Drive.

This rezoning will allow the construction of a 39-unit housing project, just north of Maple Bay Elementary School.

It has been a point of controversy after some neighbours on Maple Bay Road opposed the development, saying it will destroy the iconic character of the area.

This led Council to rescind third reading of the rezoning back in November to allow for more public consultation.

The meeting takes place at 6pm this evening.