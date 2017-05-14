Elections BC has rejected four requests for a recount, because they do not meet the requirements set out in the Election Act.

Two recounts were approved however. One in Courteney-Comox, where Liberal candidate Jim Benninger requested the recount after losing the seat by just nine votes. The other recount will take place in the Vancouver-False Creek riding, at the request of Phillip James Ryan, the leader of the BC Citizens First Party – who had just 75 votes.

The Election Act states that in cases where the difference between the two top candidates is more than 100 votes, the request must include �factual basis that ballots were not correctly accepted or rejected, or that a ballot account does not accurately record the number of votes for a candidate.�

Final count takes place between May 22nd and 24th.