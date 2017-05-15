The 20th Tour de Rock Team has been announced.

The annual event raises money for pediatric cancer research and support programs, including sending children facing cancer and their families to Camp Goodtimes each summer.

Lindy Skutnik from Ladysmith was selected to be part of the team. She says training started in March, and has been challenging, but extremely rewarding.

JUICE: Other riders include North Cowichan Duncan RCMP Officer Kris Wood and Sandra Boyd of Vista Radio’s 1240 Coast AM in Port Hardy.

