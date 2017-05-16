As many as one thousand police, drug investigators, paramedics and firefighters from around the province are expected to attend one of four workshops on the dangers of fentanyl.
It’s a new reality in their line of work and participants will learn how to identify and handle it safely.
Steve Schnitzer, director of the Justice Institute of British Columbia’s Police Academy says the highly-toxic narcotic presents a high risk for all first responders….
Schnitzer says anyone who is first on the scene of someone suffering from an overdose, including a parent or teacher, can be considered a first responder and should go to www.fentanylsafety.com to learn more about the risks.