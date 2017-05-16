The Explorer of the Seas cruise ship will be making a call in Nanaimo tomorrow (Wed).
The Nanaimo Port Authority’s, Bernie Dumas says as passengers arrive they’ll be greeted by volunteers who will hand out samples of Nanaimo Bars and they’ll point the way to photo opportunities with the RCMP in Red Serge, the displays of racing Tubs and more…..
The Explorer of the Seas is a massive ship that is more than one thousand feet long, has 15 decks, carries about 3,800 passengers and has a crew of 1,200.