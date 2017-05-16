The first ever Laketown Rock is taking place this Victoria Day Long Weekend.

The three day music festival will bring a variety of headliners to share the stage with regional and local bands for three days of great music. Wideglide Entertainment Marketing Manager Erin Richards shares some of the top names that will be in the Cowichan Valley this weekend.

There are 900 campsites opened up for the family event, near the main stage. Richards says they were not able to get showers organized in time, so campers should be prepared for that.

Wideglide Entertainment is also responsible for organizing other popular music festivals like Sunfest.