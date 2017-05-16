The Cowichan Valley Regional District is looking at updating their dog regulation bylaw.

Manager of Bylaw Enforcement Rob Blackmore says these rules haven’t been updated since 2007, and require modernization.

Staff have reviewed a number of dog regulation bylaws to determine best practices in other communities and the BCSPCA are also closely involved in this process. Now, the public is invited to share feedback on some of the suggested changes.

There is a pubic event today (Tue) at the CVRD office in Duncan from 12-2, one in Ladysmith tomorrow, and one in Shawnigan on Thursday.