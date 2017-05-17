The Cowichan Valley Regional District Dog Regulation Bylaw public consultation events will move up to Ladysmith today (Wed).

Officials will be at the North Oyster Community Centre on Cedar Road in Ladysmith from 10 to noon.

The public consultation will move to the Shawnigan Lake Community Centre tomorrow (Thurs) from 5 to 7.

An important element being considered in the new Dog Regulation Bylaw is the issue of public safety and the need to address aggressive dog incidents by placing the focus on the dog owner to control and prevent those incidents.

Regulations for kennels, breeders and dog rescues are also being considered.