The Cowichan Valley Regional District will be celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday and 25 years for the Trans Canada Trail with a Lake to Lake Walk and Marathon.

Linda Blatchford, the Manager of Cowichan Lake Recreation says the 43 kilometer walk, or run, goes between Shawnigan Lake and Cowichan Lake……

The event, which is set for September 9th, will cost between 45 and 65 dollars, depending on when you register and whether or not you use the shuttle.

Participants can also raise money during the event for their charity of choice.