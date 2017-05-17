BC Ferries is adding extra sailings on the most popular routes for the Victoria Day long weekend.

Deborah Marshall says the additional sailings will run from Thursday through to Tuesday….

Also, effective tomorrow (Thurs, May 18) BC Ferries Sunrise and Sunset Savings promotion is set to start.

Marshall says the promotion will feature some sailings starting at 39 dollars and will run until September 15th…

The most popular travel times for the long weekend are expected to be Thursday and Friday afternoon, Saturday morning and the holiday Monday.