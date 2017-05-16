Provincial conservation officers are reminding residents on the importance of reporting any conflict with wildlife.

Steve Petrovic says it’s also important to make sure garbage isn’t left out that would attract animals.

Two bears had to be destroyed by conservation officers in the Nanaimo district recently.

The first was was seen walking down the street in a south Nanaimo neighbourhood in the middle of the afternoon going through garbage cans.

Then, on Sunday, a second bear, who was going through chicken coops was shot and killed near Bowser.

Conservation officers say they ll be in problem neighbourhoods issuing $375 fines to those who don’t secure their garbage.