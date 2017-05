The sentencing hearing for a 33 year old Ladysmith prolific offender is set to resume today (Thurs) in Nanaimo.

Tyler Desmond Fong has pled guilty to a long list of commercial and residential thefts that took place two years ago in Ladysmith, Chemainus and Duncan.

Fong was arrested in May of 2015 following a dramatic car chase from Duncan up to Nanaimo where he abandoned his car and ran into the Nanaimo river.

Fong has been convicted of crimes 67 times over the past 17 years.