Hillcrest Road is a hot spot for illegal dumping in the CVRD, likely because of the proximity to the City of Duncan and Highway 18.

The CVRD’s Manager of Recycling and Waste Management, Tauseef Waraich says ironically, the area is only a couple of kilometers from the region s largest recycling centre…..

As part of an ongoing effort to keep illegal dumping offences down, the CVRD has partnered with the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities to develop a public education video.

The video offers an overview of the issue and reminds residents how to report the crime.