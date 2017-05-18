The track and field surface and the artificial turf are being replaced at the Cowichan Sportsplex this year, in preparation for the 2018 BC Summer Games.

Executive Director Catherine Brandon says the cost of the total project sits at 875 thousand dollars. Most of that will be covered with 600 thousand dollars from the Sportsplex Capital Replacement Fund. The City of Duncan is also kicking in 25 thousand dollars, the Municipality of North Cowichan is contributing 175 thousand and the CVRD is adding 75 thousand to the pot.

Work on the surface replacements is scheduled to start in July. There will be times the track will have to be closed, but Brandon says they will try to keep that at a minimum.