BC Ferries is offering families pulling recreational vehicles a deal on their trip.

The Size of the Savings Promotion features half price fares on each foot of a recreational vehicle over 20 feet.

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says the uptake on the promotion has been good…..

In the fine print, the deal is valid on select sailings between Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay and the Tsawwassen – Duke Point routes.

It starts June 3rd and runs until October 1st.