By 40 years of age, one in two Canadians have or have had a mental illness.

The first episode usually occurs in teens or young adults and an app developed for Island Health helps young people learn coping mechanisms.

Lauren Fox, Island Health Clinical Lead for Booster Buddy, says the app was aimed at youth, aged 15 to 24, but it appears to help people beyond that….

BoosterBuddy was initially funded by Coast Capital Savings through the Victoria Hospitals Foundation and created in partnership with Island Health.

It’s been updated based on the feedback from some of the 130,000 users worldwide.