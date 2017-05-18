Plans for an Ocean Discovery Centre in Nanaimo have taken a big step forward.
Lorne Hildebrand says the City has committed to fleshing out the idea of leasing a piece of land it owns at 1 Port Place for the development of the Centre…..
Hildebrand says the proponents of the Ocean Discovery Centre are not asking for any taxpayer dollars from the City of Nanaimo.
He says if people want to help, however, an expression of interest in the project would be appreciated and that can be done on the main project website (www.ndda.ca).