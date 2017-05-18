After decades of defending their right to property and five years in court, the Duncan Community Lodge has won their case against Moose International.

The local non-profit group was taken to court by the large American fraternity organization after severing ties with the association in 2010.

President of the Duncan Community Lodge Travis Peterson says Moose International came back in 2012 to sue them for ownership of the land.

Peterson says they are grateful the BC Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Duncan Community Lodge. The judge also ordered Moose International to pay for their legal fees, which have accumulated over the years to hundreds of thousands of dollars.