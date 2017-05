It is the final day tomorrow to make a comment on the Island Corridor Foundation’s draft business plan.

The Foundation Board of Directors are asking for public input on what the Board’s goals and priorities should be in the years ahead.

Once all the feedback is in, a summary of the responses will be posted for public input.

You can find the survey at  http://www.islandrail.ca/icf-business-plan-draft-for-public-input/