Forestry communities on Vancouver Island are weathering the storm.

Rick Wangler, of the United Steelworkers Local 1937, says there’s been no immediate fallout from the tariffs imposed by the U.S….

He says it may be a different story for some of the smaller mills though…..

The chair of the lumber trade council has said the real loser in the dispute is the U.S. homebuilder and the U.S. consumer who will have to pay more for lumber.

Canadian producers are also likely helped by a Canadian dollar that is much lower than the U.S. currency, as lumber is priced in U.S. dollars.

According to the Vancouver Island Economic Alliance about 11,000 people work in the forestry industry on the Island.