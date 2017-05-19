North Cowichan Council has voted to move forward with the controversial Donnay Drive Development.

This after a final public hearing this week that saw council chambers filled with people, mostly opposed to the development.

Mayor Jon Lefebure says council voted 4-3 to approve the proposal.

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Jon-fits.wav The proposed development would build 38 units new residential units near Maple Bay Elementary School.

North Cowichan will be hosting another public hearing for the controversial Kingsview Development next month.