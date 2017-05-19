Final count of ballots in the 2017 provincial election starts Monday.

Final count involves counting the estimated 176-thousand absentee ballots that were cast in this election.

Andrew Watson with Elections B-C says the two electoral district recounts, one of which is Courtenay – Comox, will also start Monday…..

Watson says the results will be posted on Elections B-C’s website as the final counts are completed.

He says following the final count, a judicial recount can be requested by candidates and is also automatically triggered if the results are too close.

The results of all the final counts are expected Wednesday.