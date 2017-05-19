A spokesperson with the Greater Nanaimo Cycling Coalition says a National Cycling Strategy would ensure we have a more balanced transportation system in our communities.

Leo Boon says a committment to investment in cycling infrastructure on a routine basis would help communities plan and design better transportation systems for citizens …

With that in mind the MP for Courtenay-Alberni Gord Johns introduced a private members bill last October calling for a National Cycling Strategy.

The BC Cycling Coalition and its member organizations support the National Cycling Strategy bill and are urging their members and the entire cycling community, to sign the petition and write to their member of parliament to ask them to support the bill.