North Island College is receiving money to fund aquaculture research.

The National Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada has provided over 130 thousand dollars for researching on diversifying BC’s shellfish industry.

Spokesperson Dr. Steve Cross says the money will be used for purchasing tools for a variety of projects.

Cross says we’re starting to realize the change in ocean conditions, which impact the shellfish industry on the coast and says the research will help the industry adapt to the changing ocean conditions.