The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup initiative is in its 24th year in 2017.

Rachel Schoeler, manager of the initiative says to participate all you have to do is pick a spot to clean up, register on the Shoreline Cleanup website, get a group together and then clean up the site….

Schoeler says the most widely collected litter items in 2016 included plastic and paper bags, cigarettes, food wrappers and containers, caps and lids, glass and plastic bottles, cans, disposable flatware, straws, tobacco packaging and building materials.