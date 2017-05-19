North Cowichan is looking at introducing a nuisance property bylaw which would hold homeowners and landlords responsible for a property where there has been excessive RCMP attendance.

A report by North Cowichan RCMP Inspector Ray Carfantan says one example property last year had 57 calls for service by police and 36 calls to bylaw officers between January and October. This means the total combined cost of providing service to this property was over 13 thousand dollars.

The report says they identified 22 nuisance properties last year, with a range of calls starting at 13 calls of service all the way up to 167. Inspector Ray Carfantan says this bylaw would impact few residents in the area, but targets the few problem properties.

Inspector Ray Carfantan says it also redirects police resources away from other important calls.

Carfantan says the level of accountability the bylaw would bring to the community would result in reduced calls and cost, as well as increase public safety for residents who live near these properties.

He says there have been several successful models in other communities like Nanaimo.

North Cowichan Council has directed staff to provide a report on the proposed bylaw.