Cowichan residents will have a chance to participate in the carvina of a 20-foot totem pole, as a celebration of Canada’s 150th.

Project Manager Ana Francisco says the carving will take place at Charles Hoey Park, and various community events under the guidance of master carver Thomas Hunt Jr.

Mayor Phil Kent says they are looking forward to having the community work together to transform a cedar log into a totem pole that will be displayed at Station Street Park in September.